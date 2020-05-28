Police arrested drug dealers, seized drug

Band-e-Korai and Kalachi police conducted operations against drug dealers and illegal arms, seized about 4.5 kg of hashish, illegal weapons and arrested the accused

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Band-e-Korai and Kalachi police conducted operations against drug dealers and illegal arms, seized about 4.5 kg of hashish, illegal weapons and arrested the accused.

According to details, Band-e-Korai police seized 3110 grams of cannabis from drug dealer Akram son of Aslam Sakna Ketch near Shah Pul and arrested the drug dealer.

On the other hand, Kalachi police recovered 1300 grams of cannabis from a drug dealer named Liaqat in Kadi Malang and 1 Kalashnikov and 10 rounds of ammunition from alleged accused Faizullah and arrested the accused. Police registered separate cases of these incidents.