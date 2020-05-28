UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Drug Dealers, Seized Drug

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

Police arrested drug dealers, seized drug

Band-e-Korai and Kalachi police conducted operations against drug dealers and illegal arms, seized about 4.5 kg of hashish, illegal weapons and arrested the accused

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Band-e-Korai and Kalachi police conducted operations against drug dealers and illegal arms, seized about 4.5 kg of hashish, illegal weapons and arrested the accused.

According to details, Band-e-Korai police seized 3110 grams of cannabis from drug dealer Akram son of Aslam Sakna Ketch near Shah Pul and arrested the drug dealer.

On the other hand, Kalachi police recovered 1300 grams of cannabis from a drug dealer named Liaqat in Kadi Malang and 1 Kalashnikov and 10 rounds of ammunition from alleged accused Faizullah and arrested the accused. Police registered separate cases of these incidents.

Related Topics

Police Malang From

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

6 minutes ago

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

6 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

34 minutes ago

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

54 minutes ago

Eight Gamblers held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Watford's Deeney reveals abuse after expressing vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.