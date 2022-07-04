Police arrested PO of triple murder case

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted to Pabbi police in triple murder case during a raid at Kheshgi village.

According to police spokesman, accused Irfan son of Gohar resident of Khesgi who wanted to Pabbi police in murder of lawyer Shaukat Ali and his wife apprehended.

Police also arrested co-accused Pervez and started investigation.

District Police Officer Nowshera appreciated station house officer Risalpur Saidul Amin Khan and SHO Pabbi Salim Khan for arresting the accused and recovering arms from his possession.