Police arrested two POs, bike lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net an accused namely Nabeel who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycle and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up two POs namely Akram Yaqoob and Syed Nadeem wanted in two separate cases registered in Sadiqabad police station.

Superintendent of Police Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue operation against proclaimed offenders and other outlaws.