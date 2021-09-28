UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Two POs, Bike Lifter

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:01 PM

Police arrested two POs, bike lifter

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net an accused namely Nabeel who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycle and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up two POs namely Akram Yaqoob and Syed Nadeem wanted in two separate cases registered in Sadiqabad police station.

Superintendent of Police Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue operation against proclaimed offenders and other outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sadiqabad Saddar Nabeel From

Recent Stories

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive progra ..

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive programme to include industrial SMEs

8 minutes ago
 US Treasury Funds to End October 18 if Congress Do ..

US Treasury Funds to End October 18 if Congress Does Not Raise Debt Limit - Lett ..

51 seconds ago
 PPP chief expresses heartfelt grief over death of ..

PPP chief expresses heartfelt grief over death of Wajid Shamsul

52 seconds ago
 Colombia army: ELN rebel commander dies of injurie ..

Colombia army: ELN rebel commander dies of injuries after strike

53 seconds ago
 Bale out of Wales World Cup qualifiers with hamstr ..

Bale out of Wales World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

55 seconds ago
 Housing dept decides to increase minorities' quota ..

Housing dept decides to increase minorities' quota, widows in future residential ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.