UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests 10 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Police arrests 10 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals, arrested 10 drug peddlers and seized illicit liquor, charas, gutkaa, GND and a jeep from their possession.

According to details, on the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed Incharge CIA Police Zulfiqar Hyderi carried out a raid and arrested 10 drug peddlers including Muhammad Ali Shah, Hashmat Meghwar, Gumano, Dilip, sarang, sikandar shah, vinod kolhi, taro bheel, saeed, and Danish samon and recovered 421 Liters illicit liquor, 28 gram charas, 525 packets of safina gutkaa, 900 packets of GND gutkaa and a jeep from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused at PS Chachrro and Nangarparkar under Narcotics control Act 1997.

Related Topics

Police CIA Tharparkar Muhammad Ali Criminals From Jeep

Recent Stories

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

26 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

1 hour ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

2 hours ago

Bosnia minister quits over 'threats' to top prosec ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.