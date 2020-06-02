Police arrests 10 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals, arrested 10 drug peddlers and seized illicit liquor, charas, gutkaa, GND and a jeep from their possession.

According to details, on the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed Incharge CIA Police Zulfiqar Hyderi carried out a raid and arrested 10 drug peddlers including Muhammad Ali Shah, Hashmat Meghwar, Gumano, Dilip, sarang, sikandar shah, vinod kolhi, taro bheel, saeed, and Danish samon and recovered 421 Liters illicit liquor, 28 gram charas, 525 packets of safina gutkaa, 900 packets of GND gutkaa and a jeep from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused at PS Chachrro and Nangarparkar under Narcotics control Act 1997.