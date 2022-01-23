Police arrests drug peddler, recovered gutka

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Sanghar Dr.

Farrukh Ali, SHO Jhol Police station Niaz Hussain Kalhoro along with ASI Muhammad Ismail Gopang carried out successful raid in the limits of jhol police station and arrested an accused Akhlaq Ahmed possessing of 10 packets of health hazardous Aadab gutka.

Police registered case against accused under control of Narcotics Substance Act.