Police arrests man, seize expensive narcotics material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a young man and recovered more than1 kilogram of expensive narcotic material, ice, from his possession.

The police spokesman informed here Thursday that SHO Ziad Noonari of Naseem Nagar police station arrested allegedly notorious suspect Shafiq Ahmed Khohkhar during patrolling in Anwar Villas area.

The spokesman claimed that the recovered ice was worth over Rs3 million.

The suspect has been booked under the Narcotics Act and the police would produce him before the judicial magistrate for physical remand on September 24.