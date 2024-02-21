Open Menu

Police Arrests PO Through Interpol

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case from Islamabad airport through Interpol.

According to a spokesperson for police, a citizen Mukhtiar Hussain was killed in Mauza Khan Bela area of Jalalpur Pirwala in 2012 in which the accused Muhammad Rafiq was nominated as the accused. The accused had fled away to abroad.

After issuing Red Warrant of the accused, he was deported from Saudi Arabia and arrested at Islamabad Airport.

SDPO Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmed Haraj, SHO Sadar Jalalpur Muhammad Tahir, Sub Inspector Muhammad Kaleem Chauhan, Focal Person Interpol Inspector Tariq Hasan, Assistant Sub Inspector Nadeem Shamir and others arrested the PO.

The crackdown was underway against criminals within the country and abroad under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

