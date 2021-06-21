Police bust bike lifter gang, arrest four, recover three motorcycles in rawalpindi

Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of Station House Officer City Police Station was constituted which netted four accused namely Muhammad Kamran, Sohail, Muhamad Rameez and Kamran Haider, involved in bike lifting and also involved in number of other cases.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

As par initial reports, the accused confessed to be involved in bike lifting and other crimes.