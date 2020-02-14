UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Gang Of Four In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

Police have arrested an inter-province four members dacoits gang after two encounters at different places here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested an inter-province four members dacoits gang after two encounters at different places here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, on a tip off, a team of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, led by SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas, raided a place at Sarfraz Road to arrest a gang of seven dacoits. The dacoits opened fire on police party during which two dacoits got injured identified as Walayat Shah and Noor Khan, were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where Walayat Shah died due to excessive bleeding while the other four dacoits fled from the scene.

The police control centre informed the city police on wireless and later patrolling party of PS Saddar Bairooni intercepted the dacoits near Shahpur on Adiala Road.

The dacoits opened fire on police and in exchange of firing, two dacoits identified as Naeem Khan and Anwar Zeb were apprehended in injured condition, Spokesman said.

He said that the dacoits were involved in more than 50 dacoities on Murree Road, Adiala Road and in Chakri.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of divisional SPs Rai Mazar, Zia Uddin and SHOs SI Ghazanfar Abbas and SI Nadim Zafar besides, announcing commendatory certificates for the police team.

