Police Bust Street Criminal Gang, Arrest Two Active Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash and valuables from from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held two street criminals namely Yasir and Abdullah and recovered cash Rs 18,000, two mobile phones, a stolen motorcycles, weapon and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process, he said adding that the accused are being shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.

