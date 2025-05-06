Open Menu

Police Bust Three-member Motorcycle Lifters Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) District East Police have apprehended a three-member gang allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and street crime during a targeted operation near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway.

Acting on intelligence, police arrested the suspects and recovered illegal pistols with ammunition, several mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KJC-9121, according to spokesperson for district East Police on Monday.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen in 2020 under FIR No. 270/2020 at Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sadiq, Noorullah, and Alam Zeb, are now in custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them, and the case has been referred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further investigation.

