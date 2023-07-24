Open Menu

Police Carried Out Search Operation In Dheri Hassanabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Police carried out search operation in Dheri Hassanabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad.

During the search operation, a total of 96 houses were searched, date of 29 tenants collected, 04 shops and a total of 246 suspects were questioned. The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

8 minutes ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

14 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

14 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

26 minutes ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

29 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

29 minutes ago
Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan