Police carried out search operation in Dheri Hassanabad

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad.

During the search operation, a total of 96 houses were searched, date of 29 tenants collected, 04 shops and a total of 246 suspects were questioned. The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.