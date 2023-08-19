Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Baldia police here on Saturday evening arrested 2 suspected narcotics smugglers and recovered 9 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the suspect Shahid Ali Arain was rounded up from Abdul Sattar Edhi road.

He added that 7.1 kg of hashish was recovered from Arain.

According to him, Arain was shifted to Baldia police station where he was booked in an FIR on the state's complaint under sections of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act.

Rajput told that in another action, the same police station apprehended Mushtak Loond from Nana Baba shrine road and recovered 1.95 kg of hashish from him.

He was also booked in an FIR on the state's complaint under CNS Act.

