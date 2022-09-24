Police conduct mock exercise at Police stations, pickets, govt buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The mock exercises were carried out at all police stations, pickets and government buildings across the district to further improve the efficiency and professionalism of the policemen and to deal with any untoward situation.

The mock exercises were conducted on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Captain (Rtd) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat. The mock exercise was aimed to further improve the efficiency and professionalism of the policemen and to deal with any emergency situation in a timely manner.

A mock exercise was conducted under the supervision of the SDPOs of all the circles under the leadership of the respective SHOs to respond any kind of attack.

The local police as well as police commandos/elite force participated in the specially organized exercise. Under the supervision of DSPs, the exercise was conducted to target terrorists and miscreants at police stations, residential buildings and police pickets. Besides, the policemen also exercised to repel any possible attack.