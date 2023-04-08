Police conduct operations, 04 arrested

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Hassanabdal Police have conducted operations against drug dealers, 04 accused were arrested and hashish and alcohol recovered.

According to the details of Attock District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas. On the special instructions of Gul Khan, the Attock police carried out successful operations against the drug dealers across the district. A gram of hashish recovered.

ASI Muhammad Ajmal Khan Police Station City Hasan Abdal recovered 1485 grams of hashish from the accused Waqas Ahmad son of Abdul Waheed resident of Duhok poor Hassanabdal. 1070 grams of hashish recovered from Haroonabad, Fateh Jang city, Attock district.

ASI Saeed Akhtar, New Airport police station, Muhammad Safian, son of Raja Rukkan Din, resident of Murt Tehsil, Fateh Jang district, Attock district, recovered 3 liters of country liquor and arrested the accused.

Separate cases were registered under the Act. On the other hand, the police raided two separate gambling dens and arrested 7 gamblers and seized more than 0.2 lakh rupees worth of gambling money, Fazal Dad son of Manzoor Elahi, Javed son of Manzoor Elahi, Umar Hayat son of Muhammad Zikri, Aamir Shahzad son of Fazal Dad Saknoy Gondal and Meera Fazal son Muhammad Akram Saknoh Haji Shah tehsil & District Attock were arrested as per the rules and recovered a total amount of 22 thousand rupees.