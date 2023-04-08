Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Operations, 04 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police conduct operations, 04 arrested

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Hassanabdal Police have conducted operations against drug dealers, 04 accused were arrested and hashish and alcohol recovered.

According to the details of Attock District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas. On the special instructions of Gul Khan, the Attock police carried out successful operations against the drug dealers across the district. A gram of hashish recovered.

ASI Muhammad Ajmal Khan Police Station City Hasan Abdal recovered 1485 grams of hashish from the accused Waqas Ahmad son of Abdul Waheed resident of Duhok poor Hassanabdal. 1070 grams of hashish recovered from Haroonabad, Fateh Jang city, Attock district.

ASI Saeed Akhtar, New Airport police station, Muhammad Safian, son of Raja Rukkan Din, resident of Murt Tehsil, Fateh Jang district, Attock district, recovered 3 liters of country liquor and arrested the accused.

Separate cases were registered under the Act. On the other hand, the police raided two separate gambling dens and arrested 7 gamblers and seized more than 0.2 lakh rupees worth of gambling money, Fazal Dad son of Manzoor Elahi, Javed son of Manzoor Elahi, Umar Hayat son of Muhammad Zikri, Aamir Shahzad son of Fazal Dad Saknoy Gondal and Meera Fazal son Muhammad Akram Saknoh Haji Shah tehsil & District Attock were arrested as per the rules and recovered a total amount of 22 thousand rupees.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Meera Attock Hasan Abdal Fateh Jang Money From Airport

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

32 minutes ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.