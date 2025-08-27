Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police have conducted a search operation in different areas to maintain law and order on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, local police, Elite Force, ladies police, and other law enforcement agencies took part in the operation.

During the search, police searched 306 houses, 196 shops, six hotels, two junkyards, and more than 500 individuals.

The operation was conducted in the areas of Ratta Amaral, Waris Khan, Chaklala, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, Chakri, Chontra, Dhamyal, Saddar Birooni, Jatli, Rawat, Mandra, and Kahuta.

Divisional SPs said the purpose of these operations is to eliminate criminal elements. They added that such actions will continue as part of the National Action Plan.

