Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas Of City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police have conducted a search operation in different areas to maintain law and order on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, local police, Elite Force, ladies police, and other law enforcement agencies took part in the operation.
During the search, police searched 306 houses, 196 shops, six hotels, two junkyards, and more than 500 individuals.
The operation was conducted in the areas of Ratta Amaral, Waris Khan, Chaklala, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, Chakri, Chontra, Dhamyal, Saddar Birooni, Jatli, Rawat, Mandra, and Kahuta.
Divisional SPs said the purpose of these operations is to eliminate criminal elements. They added that such actions will continue as part of the National Action Plan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conduct search operations in different areas of city3 minutes ago
-
Largest-ever flood rescue, relief operation launched on CM’s directives3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Polio Task Force reviews strategy for upcoming immunization campaign3 minutes ago
-
President expresses deep grief over flood related devastation across country13 minutes ago
-
CM reaches Shahdara to review flood situation13 minutes ago
-
WASA directed for early completion of ADP schemes23 minutes ago
-
AIOU exams to start from Sep 123 minutes ago
-
MoU between Pak, Belarus paves way for export of skilled Pakistani workers: PM33 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting on Good Governance Road-map reforms33 minutes ago
-
SU hosts 5th International Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference33 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing43 minutes ago
-
AC oversees dewatering operations in Paharpur43 minutes ago