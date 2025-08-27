Largest-ever flood rescue, relief operation launched on CM’s directives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand rescue and relief operation has been launched for the flood victims in Punjab as rising waters in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have created an unprecedented emergency.

According to official data, 601,126 citizens from 769 villages across Punjab have been severely affected. To address the crisis, the government has established 263 relief camps and 161 medical camps, providing flood victims with food, safe drinking water, medical treatment, and temporary shelters. Emergency supplies are being distributed in Sambrial, Sialkot, Pasrur, and other flood-hit areas.

Massive evacuation operations are ongoing in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, and Pulkho Nullah Wazirabad, with active participation from the Pakistan Army, district administration, police, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and other relevant departments. Even livestock and pets in rural areas are being transported to safer places via rescue boats. Displaced families are being accommodated in temporary shelters with essential facilities.

Special emergency medical camps have been set up, while adjoining hospitals have been placed on high alert.

The Chenab River has affected more than 150,000 people in 333 villages, including 133 villages in Sialkot, 16 in Wazirabad, 20 in Gujrat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 100 in Chiniot, and 52 in Jhang. For their relief, 78 relief camps and 28 medical camps are operational.

Flooding in the Ravi River has impacted 70,358 people in 101 villages, particularly in Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Sahiwal. To support them, 81 relief camps and 28 medical camps have been established.

The Sutlej River has caused the heaviest damage, affecting 380,768 people in 335 villages across Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur. Relief operations there include 104 relief camps and 105 medical camps.

CM Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the relevant departments, officers and soldiers participating in the rescue and relief operation, including the Pakistan Army. She vowed, “A complete rehabilitation of every family badly affected by the floods in Punjab is my foremost mission. The Punjab government will provide full support and assistance to the homeless flood affectees until their complete settlement in their homes.”