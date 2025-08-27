Provincial Polio Task Force Reviews Strategy For Upcoming Immunization Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication was held with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, in the chair to review the province’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio and finalize operational readiness for the forthcoming two-phased immunization campaign scheduled in September.
The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, senior officers from law enforcement agencies, representatives of international partner organizations including UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Coordinators of the national and provincial Emergency Operations Centers (EOC). Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers participated via video link.
The Provincial EOC Coordinator presented a comprehensive briefing on the implementation status of directives issued in previous task force meetings and shared the operational framework for the upcoming campaign. The forum was apprised that capacity-building of frontline vaccinators and supervisors had been completed.
Emphasizing the criticality of robust microplanning, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah directed all Deputy Commissioners to rigorously vet their micro plans and maintain seamless coordination with field teams to maximize campaign efficacy through enhanced training, real-time monitoring, and evidence-based supervision.
The Chief Secretary underscored the need for special microplanning in high-risk areas, as well as districts affected by floods and security challenges.
He instructed Deputy Commissioners to institute immediate, cross-sectoral response mechanisms to address any detection of poliovirus in environmental samples, ensuring no delay in containment and follow-up actions.
Highlighting the epidemiological significance of the campaign, the CS stressed that the recent surge in polio cases and heightened environmental positivity necessitate renewed strategic vigilance and operational rigor.
He directed Commissioners to personally oversee campaign implementation, provide on-ground hand-holding to district teams, and escalate operational constraints to the Health Department and his office without delay.
Terming polio eradication as a national imperative and a non-negotiable public health priority, the Chief Secretary reiterated that the success of the campaign hinges upon high-quality micro plans, competent human resources, and stringent monitoring mechanisms to interrupt virus transmission across the province.
