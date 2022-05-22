Police conducted raid on marriage party, 11 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police have conducted a raid at a marriage party for arranging dance and recovered sound system, fireworks and other related equipment, besides arresting 11 involved in violation of marriage laws.

Dhamyal police carried out raid and arrested those were identified as Jamil, Dilawar, Khadim, Sameer, Shagufta, Fauzia, Arifah, Iqra, Anmol, Saba and Hina.

Police have registered separate case against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team and said that operations against law-breaking elements would be continued.