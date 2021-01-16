Police conducts search operation in different areas

Police conducted a search and strike operation in Gargari, a remote area of Banda Daud Shah Tehsil and managed to arrest a wanted accuse in attempted murder case here on Saturday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search and strike operation in Gargari, a remote area of Banda Daud Shah Tehsil and managed to arrest a wanted accuse in attempted murder case here on Saturday.

DSP Sanobar Khan, SHO of Gargari Police Station Ahmad Yar Khan along with police personnel conducted the operation.

Police arrested Samiullah son of Habib Shah, resident of Gargari with 2190 grams of cannabis. Police also recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession.

DSP Banda Dawood Shah Sanobar Khan also conducted security audit of oil and gas plant Nishpa.

Hea inspected the effectiveness of the walk-through gate installed at the main gate of the plant and instructed the security guards to remain on duty alert.

He directed the security personnel in the Watch Towers attached to the outer wall of the plant to remain alert.

Later, the DSP, in a meeting with Col. Javed, in-charge of security at the plant, asked him to inform the police before transporting foreigners, including Chinese, to the plant so that timely arrangements could be made for their safety.