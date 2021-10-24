Police constable embraces martyrdom

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) ::Another police cop embraced martyrdom in line with duty with polio staff here on Multan road, police confirmed here Sunday.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked a police constable when he was on his way back home after performing duty with a polio team near Baloch Hotel on Multan road.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene and took away the rifle and a motorcycle of the deceased constable.

On the directive of DPO Ikramullah, the police teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the locality.