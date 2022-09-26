UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Martyred In An Attack On MPA Aghaz Khan's House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 10:44 PM

The unknown armed assailants opened fire on the house of PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aghaz Ikramullah Khan Gandapur, here, on Monday night, as a result the constable on duty was killed on Monday after sustaining serious injuries

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The unknown armed assailants opened fire on the house of PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aghaz Ikramullah Khan Gandapur, here, on Monday night, as a result the constable on duty was killed on Monday after sustaining serious injuries.

A police spokesman said that unidentified persons had opened fire at the house of PTI MPA from constituency PK-99, Kulachi Sardar Aghaz Ikramullah Khan Gandapur.

As a result, police constable Saif-ur-Rahman who was performing his duty at the gate of the house sustained fatal injuries.

The injured police constable was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police and security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, MPA Sardar Aghaz Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was not at home.

According to the police spokesman, the attack was carried out by two unknown armed motorcyclists.

It worth mentioning here that the house was the ancestral house of the MPA as his father, former provincial minister, Shaheed Sardar Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was martyred in a suicide attack targeting his car, few days before the 25 July General Elections.

While MPA's uncle, former provincial minister Shaheed Sardar Israr Ullah Khan Gandapur was martyred in a suicide attack targeting the same house where the current incident took place.

