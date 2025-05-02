Open Menu

Police Directed To Beef Up Security Of Chinese, Other Foreigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The police were directed to beef up security of Chinese and other foreign nationals working or staying in Faisalabad.

In this connection, SSP Operations Madam Ammara Yasir presided over a meeting in which senior police officers were also present including SP Madina Division, DSP Nishatabad Circle, DSP Dolphin Force and SHO FIEDMC police station.

She reviewed the security protocols for Chinese nationals and other foreign citizens residing or working in Faisalabad.

She directed the police to ensure tight security for the safety of Chinese and other foreign national and said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police and in this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all.

She also discussed existing security measures and explored ways to further strengthen coordination and rapid response strategies.

She stressed for adopting a proactive approach to maintain law and order while creating a safe and conducive environment for foreign workers and investors particularly those engaged in development and industrial projects.

She also directed all relevant police departments to remain vigilant and ensure consistent implementation of the outlined safety measures.

