Police Foils Terror Bid, Terrorist Arrested In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist and foiled a major terror bid, seizing huge caches of arms and explosives on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Dir Lower, Liaqat Ali Malik said that police on information carried out a raid in Gunbad Banda, Kambar of tehsil headquarters maidan bordering area near Afghanistan and arrested a terrorist identified as Dost Muhammad wanted to police in many terrorist attacks.

He said that four motor shells, eight kilograms explosive, remote control devices including suicide jackets and other material concealed underground in a tanker was recovered on the identification of the arrested terrorist.

He said that explosives were smuggled from Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities inside the country.

The DPO said that three absconder sons of the arrested terrorist were killed in various encounters with security forces in the past.

