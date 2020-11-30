UrduPoint.com
Police Force Initiate Actions Against Anti State Elements Across KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police force initiate actions against anti state elements across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The provincial police force Monday initiated actions against outlaws keeping in view the directives of Police Chief Sanaullah Abbassi.

Charsadda police foiled kidnapping of transgender and arrested two allegedly kidnappers by recovering arms from their possession while a drug seller was arrested with 2kilogram hashish and 65grams ice-drug.

Mardan police arrested three proclaimed offenders, 25 suspects and a drug dealer in a separate raids conducted in the areas of Shahbaz Garhi and Toro Police Stations. Police also recovered 2.5Kig hashish, one Kalashnikov, two rifles, and four pistols from the possession of outlaws.

Karak police foiled a bid of drug smuggling and recovered 15Kilogram hashish from secret cavities of a suspected car in City area. Police also arrested an allegedly smuggler on the spot.

Abbottabad police conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Sherwaan Police Station and arrested 148 suspects and recovered unlicensed arms and ammunitions. Meanwhile, police also booked 296 persons convicted in use of tinted glasses on vehicles, 302 bikers for not using helmets and 27 vehicles over violation of traffic laws.

The cases were registered in the relevant police stations and further procedure as per law would be taken against the arrested.

