Police found 3 bodies in different parts of city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police found bodies of 3 deceased persons lying in different parts of the city here on Saturday.

According to the police, 2 bodies were found in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police, including one from the horse ground and other on Jamshoro road.

The police said both the men remained unidentified so far and that they were aged around 50 years.

The police did not find any marks of torture on the bodies.

Separately, a retired policeman Aslam Toor was found dead in his house near Old Sabzi Mandi area where he lived alone.

The SHO Hali Road police station Ghulam Farooq Rahupoto informed that the body appeared up to 4 days old but it did not bear any mark of torture.

All the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Liaquat University Hospital.