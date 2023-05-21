UrduPoint.com

Police Grand Operation In Katcha Area Continued

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The police's grand operation in Katcha area continued on the 43rd day with vigorous operations in which the Punjab police was achieving success in crushing the resistance of dacoits and criminals.

According to the spokesman, Rahim Yar Khan police entered Katcha Rajwani and took control of the secret hideout of Meera Lathani, the mastermind of the kidnap-for-ransom cases in Rajwani Peninsula, while further progress was underway.

The police entered the dangerous Katcha Rajwani Peninsula after a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits under the leadership of DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal. The dacoits were taking advantage of the vast island in the middle of the Indus River and were continuously resisting the police with heavy weapons, but for the final and decisive action of the police, a positive result was achieved.

With the help of drone technology, the police fired pinpoint shots at the positions of the dacoits and blew up the fronts & hideouts of the dacoits Mira Lathani's.

DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that the police used boats to enter Katcha Rajwani with the help of armored vehicles from different sides, adding that dacoit Meera Lathani had dug trenches against the police in Katcha Rajwani. Chains/handcuffs were found to tie the hostages for ransom in Katcha Rajwani.

Gondal said that three dacoits were killed and 28 arrested in the Katcha operation of Rahim Yar Khan which was underway from 43 days. Moreover, five dacoits surrendered to police. A large number of dangerous weapons have also been seized.

