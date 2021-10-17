UrduPoint.com

Police Holds Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Police organised a Seerat-un-Nabi conference here on Sunday at the Police Lines, to highlight various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The conference was attended by SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan, Additional SP Malik Wajid Hussain, DSP City Muhammad Usman, DSP Saddar Shafqat Nadeem Ata and others.

District Police Officer Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed told the conference participants that the sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a beacon of light for the humanity.

He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are forbearance, patience and tolerance which must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony across the world.

Speakers expressed their views about the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his teachings to the conference.

At the end of the conference, special prayers were offered for security and wellbeing of Pakistan.

