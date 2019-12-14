UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Investigation Officers To Complete Pending Tasks Within 72 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:19 PM

Police Investigation officers to complete pending tasks within 72 hours

The performance of police investigation officers in City Zone was reviewed on Saturday and they were given directions to complete the pending tasks within 72 hours to avoid disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The performance of police investigation officers in City Zone was reviewed on Saturday and they were given directions to complete the pending tasks within 72 hours to avoid disciplinary action.

SP (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi conducted a meeting to review the performance of those officials appointed at police stations. The meeting was attended among others by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and Investigation Officers of police stations falling City zone.

The SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi reviewed the performance of each police official one by one and directed investigation officers to complete their tasks and improve performance within 72 hours. Those involved in sluggish policing would be transferred to other divisions, the SP (City Zone) warned.

He said that Islamabad police is adopting zero tolerance policy against those having sluggish attitude towards resolving public complaints. It is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it would be ensured at every cost, he maintained.

Aamir Khan Niazi directed to launch crackdown and operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, professional alm-seekers and other criminal elements. Those possessing illegal weapons should be nabbed and strict action to be taken against anti-social elements, he said.

The SP (City Zone) said those police officers showing good performance would be encouraged and special prizes would be given to them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Aamir Khan Criminals (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pak’s women cricket team Vs England’s women te ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Army Ch ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey Expects to Hold Bilateral Summit on Syria W ..

1 minute ago

CJP speaks on PIC attack, says better sense will p ..

49 minutes ago

Polio eradication drive kicks off in Naushehro Fer ..

1 minute ago

RPO esquires after injured police jawans

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.