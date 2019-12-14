Police Investigation officers to complete pending tasks within 72 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The performance of police investigation officers in City Zone was reviewed on Saturday and they were given directions to complete the pending tasks within 72 hours to avoid disciplinary action.

SP (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi conducted a meeting to review the performance of those officials appointed at police stations. The meeting was attended among others by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and Investigation Officers of police stations falling City zone.

The SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi reviewed the performance of each police official one by one and directed investigation officers to complete their tasks and improve performance within 72 hours. Those involved in sluggish policing would be transferred to other divisions, the SP (City Zone) warned.

He said that Islamabad police is adopting zero tolerance policy against those having sluggish attitude towards resolving public complaints. It is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it would be ensured at every cost, he maintained.

Aamir Khan Niazi directed to launch crackdown and operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, professional alm-seekers and other criminal elements. Those possessing illegal weapons should be nabbed and strict action to be taken against anti-social elements, he said.

The SP (City Zone) said those police officers showing good performance would be encouraged and special prizes would be given to them.