Police launch computerized terminal cloud search

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Kemari Police launched a comprehensive search operation at various spots with the help of sniffer dogs and computerized terminal cloud of Sindh Police's 9th Unit to curb robbery and drug trafficking.

Talking to APP, SSP Kemari Fida Hussain said that special checkpoints have been set up to prevent incidents of robbery and drug trafficking, which will monitor the activities of suspicious elements.

He said that the police patrols around commercial centers, including mosques and Imambargahs, have been increased, while mobile computerized terminal Cloud ensures the identification of suspects on fingerprint devices.

He said that during the checking, the records of the suspects are being verified through the fingerprint device.

The SSP Kemari further said that the officers have been directed to be friendly with the people during the search.

He said that active attention should be paid to motorcyclists who hide their identities by wearing face-masks, especially pillion or triple riders.