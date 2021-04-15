UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operation In Race Course Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Police launch search operation in Race course area

On directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas,the Police on Thursday launched an operation in Police station Race Course area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas,the Police on Thursday launched an operation in Police station Race Course area.

The Police,elite forces,ladies police and other law enforcing agencies conducted a search operation in Azizabad and adjacent areas.

During the operation,the Police searched 131 houses and interrogated 287 suspects.

Superintendent Police(SP)Potohar Town said that the operation was launched to purge the area from criminals.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

Italy to spend 40 bn more to help virus-hit econom ..

11 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 be made oper ..

22 minutes ago

EU-UK trade deal passes key vote in European Parli ..

22 minutes ago

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closu ..

22 minutes ago

Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are ..

22 minutes ago

Ukrainian Diplomat's Statement on 'Nuclear Status' ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.