Police launch search operation in Race course area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas,the Police on Thursday launched an operation in Police station Race Course area.

The Police,elite forces,ladies police and other law enforcing agencies conducted a search operation in Azizabad and adjacent areas.

During the operation,the Police searched 131 houses and interrogated 287 suspects.

Superintendent Police(SP)Potohar Town said that the operation was launched to purge the area from criminals.