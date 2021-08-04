Police martyrs paid tribute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The police department arranged a ceremony at police martyrs monuments, police lines in connection with 'Police Martyrs Day' on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja laid the floral wreath at the monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

City Police Officer Suhail Tanveer, Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Muhammad Afzal and other police officers were present. A smart contingent of police department presented salute to 107 martyrs that had embraced martyrdom bravely while performing duty.

The police officer paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyred policemen and expressed sympathies with their families.