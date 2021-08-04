UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs Paid Tribute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:25 PM

Police martyrs paid tribute

The police department arranged a ceremony at police martyrs monuments, police lines in connection with 'Police Martyrs Day' on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The police department arranged a ceremony at police martyrs monuments, police lines in connection with 'Police Martyrs Day' on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja laid the floral wreath at the monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

City Police Officer Suhail Tanveer, Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Muhammad Afzal and other police officers were present. A smart contingent of police department presented salute to 107 martyrs that had embraced martyrdom bravely while performing duty.

The police officer paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyred policemen and expressed sympathies with their families.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Lebanese Communists, Maronite Christians Clash Dur ..

Lebanese Communists, Maronite Christians Clash During Demonstration in Beirut

1 minute ago
 Yaum-i-Istehsal for IIOJK people to be observed to ..

Yaum-i-Istehsal for IIOJK people to be observed tomorrow

1 minute ago
 India's designs to suppress freedom struggle in Ka ..

India's designs to suppress freedom struggle in Kashmir to fail: Governor KP

7 minutes ago
 Russia Does Not See Any Role for UN Security Counc ..

Russia Does Not See Any Role for UN Security Council in Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - E ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Still Studying Details of Attack on Tanker ..

Russia Still Studying Details of Attack on Tanker Off Oman Coast - Deputy Envoy ..

7 minutes ago
 UK to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Adolescents ..

UK to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Adolescents Aged 16, 17 - Health Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.