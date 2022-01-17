Police officers to hold open courts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan has directed the police officers to arrange open courts (Khuli Katchehries) in their respective areas and redress public complaints on priority basis.

A spokesman of Police department said on Monday that following the CPO orders, SSP Investigation will hold an open court from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in City Jaranwala police station on Tuesday (January 18) while DSP Civil Line Circle, DSP Sargodha Road Circle, DSP Batala Colony Circle and DSP Tandlianwala Circle will arrange their open courts in police stations Rail Bazaar, Mansoorabad, Batala Colony and Bahlak respectively from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 18, 2022.

Similarly, DSP Gulberg Circle and DSP Jaranwala Circle will hold open courts in Raza Abad police station and Sitiana police station respectively from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) followed by open courts of DSP Khurarianwala Circle in his office from 2 p.

m. to 4 p.m. and DSP Sammundri Circle in Sadar Sammundri police station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

Spokesman further said that SSP Operations will hold an open court in Dijkot police station from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by the open court of SP Jaranwala Division in Balochni police station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and court of SP Lyallpur Town in Gulberg police station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday (January 21, 2022).

Meanwhile, DSP Kotwali Circle will hold an open court in Jhang Bazaar police station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., DSP Peoples' Colony circle in People's Colony police station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., DSP Factory Area circle in Factory Area police station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and DSP Nishatabad circle will arrange open court in Nishatabad police station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 21, spokesman added.