Police official, four children died in gas leakage blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Five people including a police officer and four children of a family died and two women received injuries in two separate incidents of gas leakage blast in Kharotabad and Sabzal road on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred in the room when a family member lit a match to ignite the fire after an accumulation of gas due to leakage in Badainzai area in the first incident.

As a result, four children of a family died on the spot and two women suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where the injured treatments were started.

Another incident of gas explosion occurred in the house of Sub Inspector Police Shabir Ahmed Gujjar after lighting fire at Podgali Chowk near Sabzal Road area of Quetta.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body was shifted to BMC hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The victim was reported to be Sub-Inspector Police of Police Station Shalkot.