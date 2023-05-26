UrduPoint.com

Police Operation In Katcha Area Continues

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Police operation in Katcha area continues

Under the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, teams of Punjab police are engaged in action against criminals, terrorists and bandits in Katcha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts,, said a spokesperson for the Punjab Police

The police teams have eliminated hideouts of criminals in several areas of Katcha by conducting targeted operations, he added. Rajanpur police have done public service in Katcha area by restoring law and order through revolutionary measures.

The spokesperson said that Rajanpur police had taken a revolutionary step of public service after the establishment of peace in Katcha and "Shaheed Rao Rahat Saleem Police Community School" in the area, cleared from robbers and terrorists had been re-established.

DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Nasir Sial said that the community school had been established in Chak Moro and Kuchi Jamal, an area considered as a no-go area, and the school had been named after police commando Rao Rahat Saleem, who was martyred during an operation, he added.

The DPO Rajanpur said that the community school was being run under the infrastructure and manpower provided by the Punjab police, while the children studying in the school were being given free books, bags, uniforms, lunch by the police, he maintained. He said that with the announcement of the establishment of a school by the police, a large number of boys and girls have come for education, including the children of the local citizens of Katcha and the children of the escaped facilitators.

