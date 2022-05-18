Police recover illegal arms

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Police, in its crackdown against illegal activities, have recovered two illegal Kalashnikoves along with bullets, a pistol of 2 bore one rifle and unearthed a distillery with 150 litre liquor.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Willayat, the action was taken in the limits of Alipur, Qureshi and Beet Mir Hazar Police Stations.

Police appealed the masses to inform police about presence of any suspicious vehicle, stranger or unclaimed goods in their surrounding timely to save the society.