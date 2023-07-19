Police recover two abducted PARCO employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered two abducted PARCO employees during a successful operation.

DPO Rajanpur Capt (R) Dost Muhammad said that an operation was launched by the police in Rojhan Katcha area to recover the hostages.

The heavy police contingent including district police and Elite Force squads participated in the operation and rounded up the hideouts of robbers.

The robbers left the area and escaped after a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the robbers. Both hostages were safely recovered by the police.

A further search operation was underway by the police after cordoning off the area.

It's pertinent to mention here that armed robbers abducted two employees of PARCO named Asghar Ali s/o Khadim Hussain Dareshak and Yaqub s/o Ghulam Hussain from Rojhan Tehsil of Rajanpur on July 9.

They have been safely recovered by the police with a coordinated strategy.