UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Abducted Engineer, Arrested Five Criminals

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five criminals

Police have recovered a abducted engineer and arrested five criminals including two women during a special operation launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have recovered a abducted engineer and arrested five criminals including two women during a special operation launched here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Imam Bukhash resident of Basti Ambala reported police on July 31 that his son Engineer Ejaz Ahmed was running a private engineering office situated at Bilal Chowk.

He alleged that his son was abducted by four armed outlaws from Shah Rukan-e-Alam Motorway Interchange when he was returning home from the office. The registered the case number 746/22 under section 365 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations.

Taking action on the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal to arrest the criminals.

The police team traced the location of criminals and recovered the abducted man while arrested five criminals including two women namely Maimoona Ashfaq resident of Kabirwala, Aqsa Naheed of Melsi, Muhammad Irfan of Melsi, Farooq of Gulshan-e-Jadeed Karachi and Muhammad Ali of Moeenabad Karachi.

During the interrogation, the arrested criminals confessed that they abducted Ejaz Ahmed over an old enmity to take revenge from him.

However, further investigations were underway from the criminals, A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Motorway Ambala Man Kabirwala Muhammad Ali July Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of w ..

PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of weather and climate services'

1 minute ago
 President telephones COAS, offers condolences over ..

President telephones COAS, offers condolences over the martyrs of helicopter cra ..

1 minute ago
 1197 power pilferers nabbed during July

1197 power pilferers nabbed during July

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends PAC recommendations ..

Islamabad High Court suspends PAC recommendations for removal Chairman COIED

1 minute ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Mardan on August ..

Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Mardan on August 13: Jamshed Baloch

4 minutes ago
 ECP verdict 'blatantly' exposes Imran Khan benefit ..

ECP verdict 'blatantly' exposes Imran Khan benefitted from prohibited funding: K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.