Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have recovered a abducted engineer and arrested five criminals including two women during a special operation launched here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Imam Bukhash resident of Basti Ambala reported police on July 31 that his son Engineer Ejaz Ahmed was running a private engineering office situated at Bilal Chowk.

He alleged that his son was abducted by four armed outlaws from Shah Rukan-e-Alam Motorway Interchange when he was returning home from the office. The registered the case number 746/22 under section 365 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations.

Taking action on the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal to arrest the criminals.

The police team traced the location of criminals and recovered the abducted man while arrested five criminals including two women namely Maimoona Ashfaq resident of Kabirwala, Aqsa Naheed of Melsi, Muhammad Irfan of Melsi, Farooq of Gulshan-e-Jadeed Karachi and Muhammad Ali of Moeenabad Karachi.

During the interrogation, the arrested criminals confessed that they abducted Ejaz Ahmed over an old enmity to take revenge from him.

However, further investigations were underway from the criminals, A spokesman added.