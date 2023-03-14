Police recovers allegedly abducted four kids

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh Police claimed to recover four kids allegedly abducted by unknown outlaws within a short span of eight hours, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, four kids namely Kashif son of Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem son of Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Kamran son of Wahid Bukash, Shahzeb son of Rab Nawaz, student of a religious seminary, went missing.

When their parents approached the seminary, the administration informed them that the kids had left for homes around 11:50 am.

Daira Deenpanah police registered the case and started searching for the alleged abductors. However, the police team headed by Najeeb Khan managed to recover the kids safely from Kot Sultan.

The students are stated to be aged 10 to 13 years. Police are investigating the alleged abductors. DPO Raza Safdar Kazmi appreciated the performance of police team for the immediate recovery of the kids.