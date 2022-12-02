Police reunite missing boy with parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Khanna police team reunited a missing boy with parents within hours after registration of compliant with it, police said on Friday.

According to police, a citizen submitted an application at Khanna police station that his son namely Nabeel Sajid had been missing and could not be traced out despite hectic efforts by the family members.

Upon receiving the application, the police team used all available sources and succeeded to trace the missing boy and safely reunited him with his family.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked Islamabad Police for immediate action.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that safety of lives and property of the citizens was the prime responsibility of police and no stone would be left unturned for the purpose.