Police rider shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead a personnel of police rider squad within the limits of Gulbahar police station.

According to police, two policemen were on routine patrol when they were fired upon by two motorcyclist.

As a result Constable Niaz Mohmmad was died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene.

The body of the martyred policeman was sent to hospital for completion of medical legal formalities. Police has started search operation to arrest the killers.