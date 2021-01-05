Police seize 6.3Kg heroin, arrest three smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday seized 6.3Kg heroin and arrested three alleged smugglers including two women in the limits of Hayatabad Police Station.

Acting on a tip off, SP Cantt Muhammad Tahir Shah directed police team to foil a smuggling bid of narcotics that were being smuggled to other parts of the province.

The police personnel during snap checking of vehicles at North-West Road, Hayatabad Phase-3 intercepted a suspected car and recovered 6.3Kg heroin hidden in secret cavities of a car.

The arrested smugglers identified as Sabir, wife of Ayub and daughter of Shaukat were booked under anti-narcotics law. Police started further investigation.