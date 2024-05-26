Police seize huge supplies of raw materials of mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The police seized a huge supply of raw materials in a raid conducted at an informal factory producing mainpuri in Lohar market area in the limits of Phuleli police station here on Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that SP Headquarters Shahzeb Chachar led the raid in which 1,465 kilograms of betel nut, 97 kg tobacco, 57 kg of other ingredients and 2,500 packets of mainpuri were recovered.

The place was reportedly owned by Danish alias Dhobi while 9 suspects were rounded up during the raid.

Later the suspects were nominated in an FIR at Phuleli police station under the state's complaint.