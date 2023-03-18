UrduPoint.com

Police Shot Dead Suspected Outlaw, Arrest Another In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Police shot dead suspected outlaw, arrest another in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday shot dead a suspected outlaw and arrested another in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Hali Road and Site police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Hali road police during patrolling spotted some outlaws near the American Quarter areas.

He added that as soon as the police approached the suspects they attacked the police and tried to escape. According to him, one suspect sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital while the other suspects escaped.

He identified the slain suspect as Munawar Yousufzai who he claimed was working with a gang of robbers. He alleged that a preliminary background check conducted by the police showed that Yousufzai was allegedly involved in robberies.

The spokesman told that in another encounter the Site police arrested Feroze Khanzada in injured condition after an encounter on Tando Muhammad Khan road.

Khanzada was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. According to him, the other suspects accompanying Khanzada escaped.

He claimed that as per the police investigation the injured suspect was actively involved in street crimes.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Exchange Road Tando Muhammad Khan

Recent Stories

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

41 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

51 minutes ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

53 minutes ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.