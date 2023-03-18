Police shot dead suspected outlaw, arrest another in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday shot dead a suspected outlaw and arrested another in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Hali Road and Site police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Hali road police during patrolling spotted some outlaws near the American Quarter areas.

He added that as soon as the police approached the suspects they attacked the police and tried to escape. According to him, one suspect sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital while the other suspects escaped.

He identified the slain suspect as Munawar Yousufzai who he claimed was working with a gang of robbers. He alleged that a preliminary background check conducted by the police showed that Yousufzai was allegedly involved in robberies.

The spokesman told that in another encounter the Site police arrested Feroze Khanzada in injured condition after an encounter on Tando Muhammad Khan road.

Khanzada was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. According to him, the other suspects accompanying Khanzada escaped.

He claimed that as per the police investigation the injured suspect was actively involved in street crimes.