UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Should File FIR On Request Of Applicants: DPO Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:23 PM

Police should file FIR on request of applicants: DPO Kasur

Kasur District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani here on Thursday said that stern action would be taken against those police officer who will not file FIR on the request of applicants

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Kasur District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani here on Thursday said that stern action would be taken against those police officer who will not file FIR on the request of applicants.

He said that police officers should not take any external pressure or influence, follow the true merit, registration of fake cases and misbehave with any deprive person will not be tolerated at any cost.

The DPO was addressing the meeting with SHOs, besides others SP Investigation Shahbaz Elahi, DSP City Rai Ehsan Elahi, DSP Sadar Alam Sheer Javeed and In-charge of all branches were present on the occasion.

Qaisrani issued the directives to all SHOs to redress the public issues on priority basis, conduct the investigation on merit, provide justice without any delay, well behave with the citizens and do not mis-treat with any applicant.

He said that action against robbers, proclaimed offenders and notorious criminals speed up to protect the peaceful environment to the citizens.

The DPO said that complete all the investigation as soon as possible and submit the challan to courts.

\378

Related Topics

Police Kasur Criminals FIR All Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

6 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

6 minutes ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

19 minutes ago

Sindh plaguing with corruption: Justice Gulzar

1 minute ago

Johnson extends lead, Javid out of race for next B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.