Police should file FIR on request of applicants: DPO Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Kasur District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani here on Thursday said that stern action would be taken against those police officer who will not file FIR on the request of applicants.

He said that police officers should not take any external pressure or influence, follow the true merit, registration of fake cases and misbehave with any deprive person will not be tolerated at any cost.

The DPO was addressing the meeting with SHOs, besides others SP Investigation Shahbaz Elahi, DSP City Rai Ehsan Elahi, DSP Sadar Alam Sheer Javeed and In-charge of all branches were present on the occasion.

Qaisrani issued the directives to all SHOs to redress the public issues on priority basis, conduct the investigation on merit, provide justice without any delay, well behave with the citizens and do not mis-treat with any applicant.

He said that action against robbers, proclaimed offenders and notorious criminals speed up to protect the peaceful environment to the citizens.

The DPO said that complete all the investigation as soon as possible and submit the challan to courts.

