Police strictly implementing lockdown: SSP Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

As per directions of Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar, the law enforcers under Section 144 are strictly implementing the lockdown and instructions of Sindh government in order to prevent spread of pandemic coronavirus so that the precious lives of the citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of this virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :As per directions of Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar, the law enforcers under Section 144 are strictly implementing the lockdown and instructions of Sindh government in order to prevent spread of pandemic coronavirus so that the precious lives of the citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of this virus. Likewise, police teams under the supervision of SSPs are running special awareness campaign against this virus and steps are being taken with the coordination of health department and other government institutions.

The hoarders who are involved in hoarding of face masks, hand sanitizers for the sake earning undue profit from public are being taken behind the bars so that the difficulties of the public may be reduced.

In this connection, SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday directed to DSPs and SHOs of the district that they themselves should supervise the actions taken against violators of section 144 and lockdown and progress report should be submitted to SSP office on daily basis. He further said that action shall be taken against those persons who don't follow the instructions of the government.

He further said that officers and officials deputed in fields on security duty should be high alert also ensure the strict implementation of instructions issued in the wake of pandemic coronavirus so that they may also secure themselves. He also directed that the field security officers and officials should be fully provided with face masks, hand sanitizers along with other equipment.

