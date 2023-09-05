Open Menu

Police Trace Wild Bear From Bhatta Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have successfully found a wild bear from Bhatta Chowk which caused panic in the area a day before.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police launched an operation to trace the wild bear. After hectic efforts, Rawalpindi police caught and tamed it.

Later, the wild bear was handed over to Wildlife department.

Citizens were worried because of reports of the bear's presence. Now they thanked Rawalpindi police for locating the wild bear.

On the other hand, SP Pothohar Waqas Khan appreciated the Naseerabad police team who put their lives in danger to find the bear.

SP said that Rawalpindi Police always engaged in providing safety and security for people.

