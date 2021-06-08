UrduPoint.com
Police Vying Hard To Resolve Masses' Problems At Doorstep: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Police vying hard to resolve masses' problems at doorstep: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Tuesday said the department was vying hard to resolve masses' problems at their doorstep as first and foremost role of police department was to ensure peace in the society

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Tuesday said the department was vying hard to resolve masses' problems at their doorstep as first and foremost role of police department was to ensure peace in the society.

While addressing open court here Tuesday, flanked by DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, he said, all-out efforts were being made to make easy access of common people to police department.

On the occasion, petitioners of different cases, particularly those of critical nature called on Khurrum Ali Shah.

The officer listened their cases and assured them to be settled on merit.

He said conducting open court was aimed at providing justice to commoners at doorstep.

The official said cases were being pursued over strict merit with ensuring transparency under the directive of Inspector General Punjab Usman Ghani.

