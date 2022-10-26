UrduPoint.com

Policeman Martyred In Dhadar Blast

Published October 26, 2022

Policeman martyred in Dhadar blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A policeman was martyred in a hand grenade blast at Dhadar Police Station area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abid Hussain was performing his duty in Dhadar Police Station when unknown men hurled a hand grenade at the police station which went off.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on way to the nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police cordoned off the entire area and started tracing out unknown suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

