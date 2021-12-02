UrduPoint.com

Polio Eradication Campaign From Dec 13

Thu 02nd December 2021

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will start from Dec 13 and continue till Dec 17

As many as 1.3 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio vaccine.

In this regard about 4,870 teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADC HQ Muhammad Khalid, CEO Health Dr.Kashif Mehmood, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf and other officers were present.

The DC said all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 per cent target.

